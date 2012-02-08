BOUNCED! Roland Martin Suspended From CNN! (DETAILS)

CNN contributor Roland Martin has tweeted himself into a suspension!

STORY: Roland Martin Tweets & GLAAD Wants Him Fired!

Roland Martin has been receiving a lot of heat over the past few days, after he sent out tweets during the Super Bowl that many have arguably labeled anti-gay.

The tweets insinuated that any men who were fans of David Beckham’s Super Bowl underwear ad-commercial should be smacked. Many gays, especially those of the gay rights organization GLAAD, accused Roland of condoning anti-gay violence.

Roland maintained that he was simply making fun of the sport of soccer and apologized if he had caused any offense.

After three days, CNN decided to suspend Roland “for the time being,” releasing a statement saying:

“Roland Martin’s tweets were regrettable and offensive. Language that demeans is inconsistent with the values and culture of our organization, and is not tolerated. We have been giving careful consideration to this matter, and Roland will not be appearing on our air for the time being.”

GLAAD spokesman Rich Ferraro made a statement in regards to Roland and CNN’s decision, which read:

“Yesterday, Martin also spoke out against anti-LGBT violence. We look forward to hearing from CNN and Roland Martin to discuss how we can work together as allies and achieve our common goal of reducing such violence as well as the language that contributes to it.”

Hopefully all parties involved in this matter are satisfied with the outcome!

Also On Global Grind: