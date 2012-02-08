Stand By Your Man? Dictators’ Wives Exposed (LIST)

When we think of brutal regimes, one person almost always overlooked is the woman behind them.

Syrian President Bashar Assad’s wife, Asma-al-Assad, has come out to support her brutal husband as his people demand regime change.

President Assad has been in power for over 12 years and has ruled with an iron fist. Since the wake of the Arab Spring, the Syrian people have been consistently protesting against the Assad regime.

Assad has responded by killing hundreds of protestors and innocent civilians in his country.

Despite Assad’s brutality, his wife, Asma-al-Assad has chosen to stand behind him, even publically endorsing his role and releasing a statement via her office to the Times, which read:

“Bashar Assad is the President of Syria, not a faction of Syrians, and the First Lady supports him.”

We understand that wives should stand by their husbands, but when your spouse is committing genocide the line should be considered crossed!

Asma-al-Assad is not the only First Lady who has stood by a very tyrannical leader.

From Marie Antoinette onward, there have been many First Ladies who have chosen to continue to endorse their tyrannical husbands and showed that they have little concern for their country’s misfortunes.