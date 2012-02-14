SNEAK PEEK: Waka Flocka & Drake Turn “Round Of Applause” Into A Movie (VIDEO)

Waka Flocka and Drake’s “Round Of Applause” video isn’t all about making that ass clap.

Waka and Drake released the trailer for their strip club anthem “Round Of Applause” and it’s nothing short of a mini-movie.

The trailer is narrated by Waka who sets up the back story of his long lost love, Basketball Wives LA starlet Draya Michele.

Drake appears towards the end of the trailer as the mob boss of a strip club, where Waka comes in search of “Eva” aka. Draya Michele’s character.

This “Round Of Applause” trailer makes for the third installment of behind the scenes action. Still no word as to when the official “Round Of Applause” video is coming, but we know it’s coming soon.

Take a look at the “Round Of Applause” trailer above!

