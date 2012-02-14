Stop The Domestic Violence! Picture Shows Playboy Playmate Bruised And Battered (PHOTO)

Yesterday we reported that Hugh Hefner’s son, Marston Hefner, was arrested on charges of domestic violence of his Playmate of the year girlfriend Claire Sinclair.

Today TMZ has obtained pictures showing a bruised and beating Sinclair after she was struck by Marston.

According to TMZ:

21-year-old Marston Hefner was arrested Sunday night after allegedly kicking and punching Sinclair during an argument in their Pasadena, CA apartment. Now, 20-year-old Sinclair tells us … the Playboy heir has physically abused her on SEVERAL OCCASIONS … but she’s still willing to forgive the guy. “I don’t condone domestic violence, but if one ounce of good can come from this bad experience, then I can live with it and move on” … Claire says. “That is why I will not press charges against Marston Hefner if he keeps his word to give a public apology for physically abusing me on several occasions, and seeks psychiatric help for his anger issues.”

For all the men out there please don’t put your hands on a woman!

SOURCE: TMZ

