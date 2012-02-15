Obama Girl Is Back! (VIDEO)

Remember Amber Lee Ettinger, aka “Obama Girl” from 2008? Well, she’s back.

The buxom brunette who touted tight fitting Obama t-shirts in 2008 is back on his bandwagon after admitting that she wasn’t feeling the Prez because he never thanked her for her contributions to his campaign.

Putting the beef aside, Obama Girl teamed up with Iman Crosson, aka “Alphacat,” the Barack YouTube impersonator who banged out such hits as “Blame it on the Economy” and countless Drake covers, to bring us “Glease.”

The “Grease”-inspired spoof was uploaded by PoliPop, YouTube’s Entertainment & Politics Network, set to launch in March.

The video is a cross between “You’re the One That I Want” from “Grease” and “Glee;” we watch a smitten Obama seek the affection of the Obama Girl.

“You better step up, cuz I need that man, if my old crush on you was true,” sings Ettinger.

“So much left for me to do!” says Obama.

Then, the “You’re the one that I want” chorus becomes “You wanna our vote …”

“My vote you need, or change indeed,” concludes Ettinger.

It’s one of the funniest videos to come around in some time, take a look.

