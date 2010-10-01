Erik Griffioen Limited Edition Furniture Design (PHOTOS)

Erik Griffioen has been designing furniture only for a short while now but has the eye and design aesthetic of a veteran.

Griffioen graduated Monumental Design in 2001 in Holland and after a few years of making prototypes in his free time he made his debut in Belgium in November 2008 to high praise and wide acclaim.

Griffioen won the l’OFFICIEL Design 2009-10 award for having one of the best designs of the year and he continues to exhibit his work in the UK and the Netherlands.

We were thrilled when we stumbled across this gallery and if you enjoy unique furniture design see more of his limited edition designs below and read more about Griffioen – HERE.

