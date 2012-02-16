RUMOR HAS IT: Chris Brown To Be Featured On Rihanna’s “Birthday Cake” Remix (DETAILS)

It’s not even Rihanna’s official birthday yet, but she wants Chris Brown to lick the icing off!

Reports have surfaced that Rihanna has enlisted the talents of her old boo Chris Brown to be featured on her Talk That Talk banger “Birthday Cake.”

Rihanna’s been promising her fans that she would release a full length version of “Birthday Cake.” What she didn’t mention was that the full length version may feature Chris Brown.

Over the weekend, Rihanna and Chris were spotted leaving the same Hollywood studio (at different times), and rumors began to swirl that the two star-crossed lovers were recording a track together.

Well, those rumors may not just be rumors.

According to “Birthday Cake” producer Da Internz, he revealed to MTV that Rihanna’s remix will “shock the world.”

“We got the Rihanna ‘Birthday Cake’ coming out in a week. And the feature on there is gonna shock the world.”

It doesn’t stop there, Chris Brown was also reportedly in attendence at Rihanna’s 24th birthday party, where guests were forced to sign confidentiality clauses to gain access.

Among Chris Brown, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, and Kelly Rowland were also in attendance.

Would you be shocked if Chris Brown is indeed on Rihanna’s “Birthday Cake” remix?

And, TMZ is also reporting more details:

Chris Brown was so paranoid about keeping his attendance at Rihanna’s birthday party a big fat secret — he actually tried to FORCE partygoers to sign confidentiality agreements … TMZ has learned. Sources tell us, Chris refused to enter the private party Monday night at the famous Hearst Mansion in Beverly Hills until everyone signed an NDA — sending his henchmen in beforehand to gather every partygoer’s signature.

We’re told although they didn’t get EVERYONE to sign — Chris eventually walked in … and spent a huge chunk of the night nuzzling up against Rihanna. According to sources, the two got real intimate — sitting next to each other, talking and holding hands.

As for the rest of the party — we’re told it was jam-packed with celebs including Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, and Chris Martin (no Gwyneth). Rihanna’s cake was pretty badass too — a giant spliff … with a small Rihanna made out of icing, riding it like a horse.

