NEW MUSIC* 3OH!3 feat. Ke$ha & Gucci Mane ‘My First Kiss’ (REMIX)

Electric pop group from Boulder, Colorado, 3Oh!3 specializes in the summer, college party hit. They’ve released the remix to their latest contribution to the red-cup-beer-keg-party soundtrack, “My First Kiss” featuring Ke$ha.

The original was a fun song, and the remix is even better. Gucci Mane hops on the “My First Kiss” remix, along with hipster/pop princess. The thought of Gucci Mane LeFlare on a 3OH!3 track may seem laughable at first, but it sounds surprisingly natural. Gucci raps about being “white boy wasted” once again, and his verse fits in perfectly with the fist-pump-inducing beat. His adlibs blend in perfectly with the song.

NEXT PAGE: LISTEN TO THE “MY FIRST KISS” REMIX BY 3OH!3, KE$HA AND GUCCI MANE!

[pagebreak]

Also On Global Grind: