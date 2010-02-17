For The Love Of Ray J’s Mz. Berry Blogs: ‘Just Call Me Gracious’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Dear GlobalGrind Family,

Allow me to reintroduce myself…many of you may know me as “Mz. Berry” from For the Love of Ray J, but I am better known to those who are close to me as “Connie DeVeaux”. And since the two are basically one in the same – and since we are family now – from here on out I’m “Connie” to you. And what a pleasure it is to meet you!

When I found out that you wanted me to become a part of your family simply because you believed in me and saw in me the potential to impact others, I was speechless! I couldn’t believe that a dream opportunity that I had only whispered gently into the quiet of the universe had actually come to fruition! I am beyond grateful for this chance (and responsibility) to speak to so many about my life – past, present, and future. I am so very appreciative of your support and belief in me. So, from the depths of my heart…thank you!

After the excitement of the show wore off and reality set in (no pun intended), I asked myself what will I do with the platform that I had been given. What would I say to you that would speak of the person that I am? The woman that I have become after going through a painful divorce and intense spiritual rebirth? The survivor that I had to become in order to pack it all up and start all over again? The celebrity that I have become as a result of the Ray J experience? And the soldier that I had to become in order to face the barrage of negative comments about my personal life? In short, how could I introduce to you the person that I am in this very moment? I mean I literally tossed and turned in my bed last night thinking of what to say. And then, as fate would have it, I got a phone call around mid night from a very good friend of mine. I like to call her my spiritual sister because we seem to share a special type of connection and love that can only be explained as spiritual or maybe even universal. She asked what I planned on saying to you in – what I like to call – my first letter to you. I had no idea! So, we drifted off the subject and danced around various topics as usual, some very deep and some fluffy and superficial. And just as we were set to hang up, I started telling her how I am feeling at this moment in my life. I’m coming off of some very emotionally trying weeks following the finale of the show, the reunion of the show, and some very public comments being made regarding my very personal life. But in the midst of all of that, the one word that seemed to come up over and over again was “grateful”. Immediately she said as excited as ever, “That’s it! That’s what you’ll share with them! Your gratitude!” And it was perfect!

No other emotion…feeling…mindset speaks more clearly of who I am at this juncture in my life than gratitude. I am eternally grateful for the experiences – good, bad, and indifferent – that have no doubt led me to this very place. I am grateful for the blessings. I am grateful for the failures. I am grateful for the opportunities. I am grateful for the stumbles. I am grateful to be here.

I am grateful to God for allowing me to be a ves

