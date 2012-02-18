Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Get A Crash Course In Parenting (PHOTOS)

Style Editor at GlobalGrind Fashion hoarder spinning around in my highest heels.

There isn’t a teenage pair more precious than pop stars Justin Bieber and girlfriend Selena Gomez!

The couple took a break from living high profile lives in the spotlight to do something a little more low-key than their regular jet setting, like spending quality time with family.

PHOTOS: ¡AY CARAMBA! Selena Bounces In Blue Bodysuit For The Boricuas

Justin and Selena were spotted on Malibu Beach, amidst a sea of seagulls, with Justin’s two smallest fans, his little sister Jazmyn and toddler brother Jaxson.

Justin was on big brother duty with the help of Selena as the two frolicked about with their young company.

Selena seemed to take a liking to baby Jaxson while Justin played around with little sister Jazmyn.

PHOTOS: Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber Make A Mexican Comeback

Check out the photos of the family outing in the gallery above. It’s refreshing to see the couple spending time with family and having so much fun.