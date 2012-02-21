SNIPPET: Far East Movement & Justin Bieber “Live Your Life” (NEW MUSIC)

Justin Bieber’s been hit with the dubstep dance track fever!

LMFAO’s Redfoo let all of Vegas hear a quick snippet of Far East Movement’s new track “Live Your Life” featuring Justin Bieber.

Justin, who is currently in the studio working on his transitional album Believe, took a little time off to invade the club scene with Far East Movement on their latest club banger.

Through the screams in Las Vegas’ Marquee Club, we were able to make out Justin singing, “live your life, no matter what, party tonight.”

“Live Your Life” is off Far East Movement’s forthcoming album Dirty Bass.

Take a listen and tell us what you think below!

