Taylor Swift Promises To Bring A Special Date To The CMAs (DETAILS)

Taylor Swift is out to capture the hearts of America.

The country singer is bringing a special date to the Country Music Awards, and it isn’t a Hollywood heavy hitter, it is a teenager who suffers from cancer.

VIDEO: Grammys 2012: Taylor Swift Shows Off Her “Mean” Side

According to RadarOnline Taylor has extended an invitation to an 18-year-old leukemia sufferer to attend the awards with her.

As reported by RadarOnline:

Taylor Swift has invited an 18-year-old leukemia sufferer as her date to the American Country Music Awards.

The big-hearted songstress was invited to Kevin McGuire‘s prom in New Jersey but was unable to make it. She decided to make up by taking him as her date to the country music awards!

“Kevin I’m so sorry but I won’t be able to make it to your prom,” Swift posted on her Facebook page. “But I was wondering, the ACM Awards are coming up. Would you be my date?”

Despite being currently hospitalized McGuire told The Philadelphia Inquirer , “Obviously I said yes. The ACM Awards is a lot better than the senior prom”

McGuire is battling his second bout with the disease which he was first diagnosed with when he was 13 years-old.

It was McGuire’s sister, Victoria, who came up with the idea to get her brother a famous date for his prom. They dedicated a Facebook page to the cause and it now has more than 90,000 members.

“I tried to think of a kind person who would make me feel OK. And laugh,” he said. “A person who would look amazing, and the one person who would make me feel special for one night. It was her.”

The pair will attend the ACMs together on April 1 in Las Vegas.