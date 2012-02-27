BURY DA BEEF! Seth Rogen Blasts Breezy At Spirit Awards (VIDEO)

I am a self-taught journalist who overcame insurmountable odds to become a prominent voice in entertainment.

Seth Rogen hosted the 2012 Film Independent Spirit Awards and put the hammer on Chris Brown, Mel Gibson and more.

The 29-year-old Kung Fu Panda 2 actor got some serious chops in on the “Turn Up The Music” singer, for what seemed like no reason.

It all started when he began talking about what this year’s awards season showed the world.

“Without awards season, we wouldn’t know what a horrible bigot Brett Ratner is,” Rogen said of the original Oscars director. Ratner was removed after making a homophobic comment.

“I honestly bet, though, that Brett Ratner really wishes that he was organizing the Grammys, because they seem much more forgiving than the Oscars,” Rogen continued. “You say a few hateful things, they don’t let you within 100 yards of the Oscars. You can literally beat the s**t out of a nominee, they ask you to perform twice at the Grammys.”

While he didn’t mention him by name, that was an obvious cheap shot taken at Brown.

He then goes on to make a joke about Mel Gibson referring to the movie Drive, Rogen said, “That movie made Jews so scary, I thought Mel Gibson directed it.”

The Spirit Awards is a much lighter event than the Oscars and by Seth’s opening monologue it was clear to see that. Not sure if any of this will make the show, but Seth went in! The 2012 Film Independent Spirit Awards air on Saturday at 10pm EST on IFC.

