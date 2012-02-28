Adult Swim Releases Official Trailer For Odd Future's "Loiter Squad" (VIDEO)

Last week we showed you guys a preview of Loiter Squad, Odd Future‘s new show premiering on Adult Swim.

The sketch comedy show starring Tyler, the Creator, Taco, Jasper and Lionel is set to air on March 25th and Adult Swim has finally released the official trailer for it.

The show will basically consist of the gang acting out different comedic scenes that seem like a strange combination of The Andy Milonakis Show, Jackass and SNL.

Of course there will be guest appearances from other members of the Odd Future gang, but the show will be mainly based on Tyler, Taco, Jasper and Lionel.

The show has been in production for over a year now and we can’t wait to see what the finished product looks like. In the meantime, take a look at the official trailer above. It’s a guaranteed good time.

