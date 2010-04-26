EXCLUSIVE** Accidental Sexiness Of Celebs

Dreams do come true at the 2010 TV Land Awards

Where can you revisit some of your favorite actors from yesteryear? On the red carpet at the 2010 TV Land Awards! I had the great honor to attend this magical event which took place on April 17th at the Sony Picture Studios in Culver City, California. While you may find that I am a bit young to have grown up with such shows as Good Times and The Love Boat, I did catch them on reruns.

Syndication is a beautiful thing.

This year, the fabulous folks at TV Land honored The Love Boat as the “Fan Favorite” and the Tom Hanks/Peter Scolari comedy Bosom Buddies who are celebrating their 30th anniversary. As an entertainment blogger, I have had many opportunities to meet celebrities. Unless it’s someone I truly admire, I don’t tend to fangirl too much, at least not to their face! But on this red carpet, I had moments where I didn’t even know what to say!

Take for example the moment I came face to face with Telma Hopkins. She’s had an amazing career which includes some of the most beloved television programs including Bosom Buddies, Gimme a Break!, and Family Matters. The woman is a legend and was lovelier and nicer in person than I could have ever imagined. My next surprise came from Diff’rent Strokes star Todd Bridges. He very warmly embraced me and chatted to me a bit about his book, Killing Willis: From Diff’rent Strokes to the Mean Streets to the Life I Always Wanted.

Other highlights included meeting 227 star Marla Gibbs who told me she’d love to see it on the big screen, Night Court star Richard Moll who said for the right price he’d shave his head and reprise his famous character Bull ,, and of course Jimmy Walker who played J.J. Evans on Good Times put a big smile on my face. (No he would not do DynoMite!) While in the press room, I managed to get a big hug from boobtastic Charo and actor Ted McGinley looking as handsome as ever.

One of the biggest highlights came when Charlie’s Angel star Jaclyn Smith very sweetly obliged me with a photo making me the first ever Hispanic Angel! Even the adorable cast of Glee was there! Jane Lynch, Mark Salling, Amber Riley, Chris Colfer and Kevin McHale were all present to receive the “Future Classic Award.”

I could go on for days with my anecdotes from the TV Land Awards but I

have no doubt you all enjoyed the telecast last night.

