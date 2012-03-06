Bow Down To The Queen: Oprah's Best Interviews To Date (VIDEOS)

There’s no question that Oprah Winfrey has had an impact on almost every American’s life, whether they watched her show or not.

From working with dozens of different charities, to bringing us closer to some of our favorite celebrities, she has done so much and changed so many lives.

It’s no wonder that young Bobbi Kristina picked O to be the first person she would speak out to about her mother Whitney Houston’s passing.

Oprah is royalty when it comes to scoring interviews with some of the most talked about people, and she has maintained so many positive relationships with them, including Whitney.

Her interviews have touched our hearts, dug deep, and even brought some new things to light.

From having Tom Cruise jumping on her couch, to speaking to Michael Jackson just before he got caught up in a child abuse case, Oprah has been at the forefront of pop culture history.

We’ve compiled a list of some of Oprah’s best interviews to date.

Check out the videos below!

Oprah did one of her best interviews with Whitney Houston in 2009:

Whitney interviews Michael Jackson in 1993, just before he was accused of child abuse:



Tom Cruise came onto Oprah’s show in 2005, and acted completely out of character:



Oprah did a long interview with rapper mogul Jay-Z in 2009:



Oprah had the privilege to interview both the President and the First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama together in 2011:

Oprah interviewed child star Mackenzie Phillips in 2009 in a controversial interview, where the star revealed she had been involved in a romantic relationship with her father:



After his death in 2009, Michael Jackson’s kids opened up to Oprah about his impact on them:



Oprah got the chance to interview Janet Jackson in 2010 after her brother Michael Jackson’s death:



One of Oprah’s biggest honors was to interview Nelson Mandela back in 2001:



