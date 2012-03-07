Baby Einstein! 2-Year-Old Knows Physics & Chemistry! (VIDEO)

Two-and-a-half-year-old Romanieo Golphin Jr. is astonishing everyone with his amazing ability to learn particle physics and chemistry.

Romanieo’s father says his son’s genius is simply the product of bringing together talents that everyone is born with.

Golphin Sr. has developed the learning process into a series of programs for toddlers and young adults called BabytechiOS and Novus.

On his company’s website, The Robeson Group, he writes:

“These videos reflect our attempt at translating sophisticated concepts in simple ways. We’ve crafted a method of instruction, that at the age of 2.5 years old, (as unlikely as it seems) our son now has a grasp of the world around him in unique and profound ways. Some have pronounced him a genius and even Einstein-like. We say he’s a well loved child with unique gifts that have been cultivated. But, we also believe that we’re all born with “it.”

Golphin’s scientific smarts are definitely amazing, watch as the young Einstein belt out elements on the periodic table like it was the alphabet.

