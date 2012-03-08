Details Of Whitney Houston's Will Revealed!

After Whitney Houston tragically passed on Februay 11, no one has been thrust into the spotlight more than her only daughter, Bobbi Kristina. From her ex-husband Bobby Brown, to her mourning mother, Cissy Houston, there has also been much speculation as to who would benefit from Whitney’s estate.

It looks like we finally have an answer to that question, and that person is Bobbi Kristina.

TMZ reports:

Whitney Houston‘s 19-year-old daughter Bobbi Kristina got inconceivably richer the day her mother died — because the singer left Bobbi 100% of her assets in her will … an estate valued at around $20 million. According to reports, Whitney’s will doesn’t enumerate specific assets — but she leaves ALL furnishings, clothing, personal effects, jewelry and cars to her surviving children … i.e. Bobbi. According to reports, Houston’s money will be put in a trust — which Bobbi will have access to in stages … earning a portion when she turns 21, another chunk when she turns 25, and the rest when she turns 30.

The will was just filed today in Atlanta. Whitney signed it back in 1993, a month before she gave birth to Bobbi.

