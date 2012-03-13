Evelyn Lozada & Chad Ochocinco Are Pulling A Kim & Kris! (DETAILS)

Chad Ochocinco and Evelyn Lozada will be pulling a Kris Humphries and Kim Kardashian!

No, they won’t be divorcing after 72 days, but they will have a special airing on VH1 leading up to their wedding.

DETAILS: Evelyn Lozada & Ochocinco Head To The Bank With New “Basketball Wives” Spinoff?!

VH1 announced yesterday that the Basketball Wives star and Patriots player will have an 8-part series called Ev and Ocho that will air in September, complete with a two-part finale for the wedding.

While Kim’s wedding was pretty exciting to watch, we’re excited to see what goes down on the road to Evelyn and Ochocinco’s wedding!

VIDEO: Evelyn Lozada To Chad Ochocinco: “I’ll Respect You For The Truth!”

These two have a crazy relationship at times, but they’re definitely great together.

The wedding will take place this summer, with the special airing in the fall.

Will you watch Ev and Ocho?

Also On Global Grind: