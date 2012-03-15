Will Bobbi Kristina Continue Whitney’s Legacy Of Bad Romance?

During her interview on Oprah’s Next Chapter, Bobbi Kristina revealed that she was going to continue her mother’s legacy. Many people, including myself, hoped she would be a new and improved Whitney Houston, winning hearts by using her voice one note at a time.

We knew she’d been taking vocal lessons and acting classes, and judging from some of her YouTube videos, it was clear to see the kid had talent. Now with the latest news that she might be engaged to her “adopted” god-brother, Nick Gordon, we are left to wonder one thing…

Did Bobbi Kristina mean she would continue her mother’s legacy of bad romances? Whitney has been tied to playboy Eddie Murphy, badass Bobby Brown and the money team’s very own Ray J – none of whom were exactly choir boys.

Genes are handed down from parent to child; just one look at Bobbi Kristina and you can clearly see she has the DNA of Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston. But we should also take into consideration that parents pass down habits and characteristics as well.

Let us not forget that Bobbi K was raised by two of the most successful superstars of their time. Before it was the thing to do, her childhood was taped for the couple’s reality show Being Bobby Brown. It became clear her parents were two unique individuals who brought their child up in very unique circumstances to say the least.

Not to point out the elephant in the room, but she was raised by Bobby and Whitney; having a bad romance might be all she’s ever seen of love.

Granted we don’t know much about the couple’s relationship, we only learned of it yesterday. But just imagine Marsha Brady dating Greg Brady. Hell, we already know Greg Brady married his TV mother for crying out loud so maybe this isn’t such a bad thing after all … or is it?

Do you think Bobbi Kristina is genetically programmed to be in a bad relationship?

