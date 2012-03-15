Lana Del Rey Unveils Weird “Blue Jeans” Single Cover Art (PHOTOS)

Yesterday, Lana Del Rey released the cover art for her next single, “Blue Jeans,” and we’re not sure what to think.

There aren’t any blue jeans on the cover. Rather, we see the songstress lying on the beach unconscious, while a stranger with a tattooed arm has his hands around her neck.

It’s kind of creepy, but hey, it’s also Lana’s style. Remember, this is the chick who named her solo album Born To Die.

Lana Tweeted out the cover yesterday, with the words “video coming soon” attached to her Tweet.

So, damn, if this is how the cover looks, we can’t even imagine what she has in mind for the video.

