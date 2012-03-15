Vanessa Hudgens, Selena Gomez & Ashley Benson Get Wet & Wild (PHOTOS)

I am a self-taught journalist who overcame insurmountable odds to become a prominent voice in entertainment.

Ashley Benson, Selena Gomez and Vanessa Hudgens splashed around in the hot tub on the set of their new movie Spring Breakers. It appears the more the filming goes on, the hotter and more exciting photos we get to look at!

The trio spent the night filming at a small motel in Treasure Island. The young superstars filmed a scene where Ashley and Vanessa were inside a motel room smoking cigarettes.

The next scene involved the three girls fooling around in the pool.

Ashley admits she wasn’t always the cool girl. She told Teen Vogue of her tough time in high school:

“I was picked on,” Ashley says, biting into a BLT (bacon extra crispy). “I got made fun of. I was always left out.”

Now she’s not left out, she’s one of the in-crowd. She tells how a now infamous plane ride with Justin Bieber, her boyfriend who happens to be Justin Bieber’s swag coach, and Selena Gomez made the Pretty Little Liars actress even more popular.

“We were messing around, being absolute idiots to this Carly Rae Jepsen song, ‘Call Me Maybe,'” Ashley says with a laugh. “Ryan was slapping his face with pancakes, and Justin wanted to videotape it. I was like, Whatever. When he got home, Justin calls and says, ‘Can I please tweet that video?’ Now it’s everywhere!”

Her pictures have been everywhere as well. We can’t wait to see this movie Spring Breakers when it comes out in 2013!

