Confirmed: Bobbi Kristina Wears Whitney’s Rock As Engagement Ring!

Style Editor at GlobalGrind Fashion hoarder spinning around in my highest heels.

Bobbi Kristina is keeping Whitney Houston’s jewels all in the family!

According to reports the 19-year-old daughter of the late pop diva has been rocking one of her mother’s diamond rings as an engagement ring from her “God Brother” turned fiancé, Nick Gordon.

In addition to rocking Whitney’s ring, the two are also living together in one of Whitney’s Atlanta homes.

The giant diamond that Bobbi has been seen sporting on her left ring finger is one that is believed to have been worn by Whitey at the time of her death.

US Weekly was in touch with a source close to the Houston family that has confirmed that the situation is, indeed, a serious one and that Bobby Brown in addition to her grandmother Cissy are both unnerved by the situation.

As Reported by US Weekly:

“The situation is beyond sad,” the source says. “Whitney never formally adopted Nick, but he lived with her and Bobbi Kristina from the age of twelve and they were raised like brother and sister. Nick came from a really bad background.” Although the duo were “always close,” their relationship “has evolved a lot,” the source says, “and they are living like a couple.” Perhaps not surprisingly, Bobbi’s family (grandmother Cissy Houston, father Bobby Brown) is “really upset” and “worried” about the unconventional romance. “Bobbi Kristina is still so vulnerable since her mother passed away,” the source adds. “But Nick has become like her rock.”

While it is not clear if Bobbi is wearing the ring to honor her mother of symbolize her commitment to Nick, it is very clear that the two are in a serious relationship that has the Houston family up in arms.

SOURCE: US WEEKLY