Wiz Khalifa “Brainstorm” (NEW VIDEO)

Taylor Gang sergeant Wiz Khalifa released the visuals to his smooth Taylor Allderdice banger “Brainstorm.”

Wiz Khalifa goes into deep thought in his new “Brainstorm” video. The Bill Paladino-directed video features Wiz getting dressed to go out on stage, but while he’s getting dressed everything moves in slow motion.

Dressed in fly new clothes and equipped with his two favorite vices: weed and Blue Sapphire gin, Wiz Khalifa brainstorms before he performs in front of a crowd of thousands.

“Brainstorm” is off Wiz’s new mixtape Taylor Allderdice, which he released last week. Wiz’s new mixtape was in such high demand he shut down Datpiff.com, due to the extreme amount of traffic on the site.

Taylor Allderdice features Rick Ross, Chevy Woods, Juicy J and Wiz’s future wife Amber Rose.

