Jennifer Lawrence Bares Her Bust With Jimmy Choo “ThreePeat” In NYC (PHOTOS)

Jennifer Lawrence was back in New York City following her European tour and made like Superman, pulling off three impressive wardrobe changes in less than 12 hours to promote The Hunger Games yesterday.

And it seems the only man holding her down was Jimmy Choo!

Jimmy Choo’s “Suki” sandals were the single pair of shoes that coordinated with all three of Jennifer’s quick changes throughout the day.

PHOTOS: Jennifer Lawrence Channels Katniss On The Red Carpet

First stop was entering the Ed Sullivan Theatre for her guest appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman, wearing a black sleeveless dress with cutouts by Raoul, from the Pre-Fall 2012 collection.

After arriving at the studio, Jennifer did a quick superhero change into the dress she actually wore on The Late Show: a black matte fitted jersey sheath dress with raglan sleeves, complete with copper laminated lace panel which has a waist narrowing effect by Prabal Gurung Pre-Fall 2012. She switched her hair up into a half-up, half-down hairstyle.

PHOTOS: Jennifer Lawrence & Elizabeth Banks Opt For Sleek Silhouettes At “Hunger Games” Paris Premiere

Following her guest appearance on the show, Jennifer headed to Barnes & Noble for a book signing with co-star Josh Hutcherson. There, the young actress showed up n her third change of the day, a Calvin Klein Pre-Fall 2012 dress.

Her emerald-green figure-flattering cocktail dress featured a plunging neckline, a pleated A-line skirt and a matching belt and once again, Jimmy Choo ‘Suki’ criss-cross strappy sandals provided the finishing touch.

The last stop was the SVA Theatre in New York City for a screening of The Hunger Games with her co-stars.

For that she made her final switch up but in beauty: glossy cascading curls with flawless makeup including smoky eyes and glossy lips.

Check the gallery above and tell us, which is your favorite Jennifer Lawrence look of the day?