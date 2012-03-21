Kim K. Drops Bombshell On Yeezy Romance (AUDIO)

I am a self-taught journalist who overcame insurmountable odds to become a prominent voice in entertainment.

Kim Kardashian has come clean about her friendship with Kanye West.

The reality megastar called into the Ryan Seacrest show and dropped a bomb about her dating Yeezie, saying:

“I think I’m still married.”

The reality star, who is still the process of finalizing her divorce from husband of 72 days Kris Humphries, said she’s “really not dating right now at all,” and that she and West are “friends” only.

Kardashian told Seacrest, “I’m really just focusing on work. I know I always say this, but I’m trying to just get through my situation and just have fun.”

She also goes on to explain how none of the tabloids called her in regards to her dating Kanye, but from her mouth it’s a no. Kim and Yeezie are not together, as of now. They sure do look great together though, especially during their most recent outing at ‘Ye’s fashion presentation during Paris Fashion Week a few weeks ago.

Do you think Kim and Kanye will eventually get together?

