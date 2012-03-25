Uh Oh! Rihanna’s Got The Hots For Her Bestie! (PHOTOS)

Our beloved bad girl Rihanna has been linked to everyone romantically in the recent months from her former flame Chris Brown to Demi Moore’s former young thang Ashton Kutcher, but Rihanna seems to only be concentrating her sights on her best friend Melissa Forde.

PHOTOS: Is Rihanna Seeking Romantic Kabbalah With Kutcher?!

The pair has been spending a lot of time together lately, traveling, smokin’ weed and eating well all while documenting their love for one another on Twitter and Instagram.

Ever since Melissa joined Twitter a couple of weeks ago, she has been answering questions for Rihanna’s twitter fans, tweeting Rihanna and basically basking in all the perks that come with having a best friend who turns in to a global super star.

PHOTOS: Rihanna Gets Gangsta On The Set Of “Princess In China” Video

Some sources are speculating that the pair are more than friends, but it seems like Rihanna, who is always on the road traveling, is just happy to be in the company of one of her childhood friends.

Check out the pair showing their love for one another in the gallery above. Girls will be girls!