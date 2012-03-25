George Zimmerman Thought Trayvon’s Murder Would “Blow Over” (VIDEO)

video platformvideo managementvideo solutionsvideo player

George Zimmerman, the 28-year-old neighborhood watch man responsible for the shooting death of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin thought that the whole incident would simply “would all blow over.”

According to a friend of Zimmerman, Joe Oliver, who says he has known the triggerman for nearly 10 years, Zimmerman was confidant that the shooting would not be a big deal.

STORY: Facing The Nightmare: Trayvon’s Parents Re-Live Fatal Night

Joe Oliver told ABC news this morning:

“Because he was there and he knows what happened…he’s been very confident – naively – that this would all blow over,” Oliver then continued saying Zimmerman is “just now realizing not just how big this is for him, but how big this is for the country.”

Also on the show this morning was Zimmerman’s legal advisor, Craig Sonner who admitted he is concerned with the safety of Zimmerman, who he is urging to remain in hiding.

“There’s a document out that has his picture on it and says, ‘Wanted: Dead or Alive.’ To not take that seriously would be a mistake. He’s been advised by law enforcement – and by me – to keep a low profile,” Sonnet said.

George Zimmerman’s friend Oliver also told ABC news that he is sure that the voice screaming for help in the 911 tape is that of his friend whom he has known for a decade.

“I hear George. I’ve heard George’s voice pretty much every day for the past couple years,” Oliver said. “That sounded like someone who was in dire need of help and it sounded like George.”

PHOTOS: #HoodiesUp! Miami Heat Players Ride For Trayvon Martin

Trayon Marin was shot and killed by Zimmerman on February 26th while visiting his father in Sanford. Trayvon was approached by a “concerned” Zimmerman while walking home from the store to purchase Skittles and iced tea and subsequently shot and killed by Zimmerman.

Trayvon’s family insists that it is their son’s voice calling for help on the 911 call.

DETAILS: The 411 On Trayvon Martin’s Killer, George Zimmerman

AUDIO: Trayvon Martin’s 911 Call Audio Released

DETAILS: Trayvon Martin’s Last Moments Revealed

DETAILS: Witnesses Heard Trayvon Martin Scream For Help Before He Was Killed

For politics and news updates follow GlobalGrind Politics on Twitter here.

Also On Global Grind: