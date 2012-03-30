History Of Violence! George Zimmerman Flips Out & Assaults A Woman (DETAILS)

George Zimmerman’s history of violence is coming back to bite him like never before – especially now that he is public enemy number one.

Former co-workers have come forward describing the neighborhood watch captain who shot and killed Trayvon Martin as “Jekyll and Hyde.”

Zimmerman’s changing personality came to be too much, which resulted in him getting fired from his job as a security guard.

A former co-worker told the New York Daily News that Zimmerman, usually a nice guy, would snap from time to time.

Describing Zimmerman as one of the guys, but with a dark side:

“Usually he was just a cool guy. He liked to drink and hang with the women like the rest of us. But it was like Jekyll and Hyde. When the dude snapped, he snapped.”

It was that attitude that led to Zimmerman ultimately being fired.

Zimmerman’s former co-worker continued, saying:

“He had a temper and he became a liability. One time this woman was acting a little out of control. She was drunk. George lost his cool and totally overreacted. It was weird, because he was such a cool guy, but he got all nuts. He picked her up and threw her. It was pure rage. She twisted her ankle. Everyone was flipping out.”

That same year, Zimmerman, then 21 years old, was arrested at a university bar when he became involved in a scuffle with state alcohol agents.

As one of his friends was being arrested for serving underage drinkers, Zimmerman started becoming verbally abusive and pushed an agent.

He was arrested after a scuffle ensued, but avoided conviction by entering a pretrial-diversion program.

A month later, court records show, a woman filed a petition for an injunction against Zimmerman, citing domestic violence. Records show injunctions were later issued in both cases.

Zimmerman fatally shot an unarmed Trayvon in the chest at point blank range on Feb. 26 in The Retreat at Twin Lakes gated community in Sanford, Florida.

Zimmerman has been claiming self-defense from day one, has not been charged with a crime and is currently in hiding.

