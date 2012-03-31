Rita Ora Makes It Official With Rob Kardashian! (PHOTOS)

Evanka Williamson is the Managing Weekend Editor for GlobalGrind.com Follow her on twitter, @LOVEvanka

Rita Ora has finally made it official with Rob Kardashian!

The two have been rumored to be dating for months and the pair was recently caught on camera getting into a heated argument, where Rob got handcuffs moments after for chasing the pesky cameraman that was filming.

PHOTOS: Rita Ora Makes Paper Mag’s Beautiful People!

Nearly a week later, the Roc Nation artist is going public with her rendezvous with the reality T.V. star. Just moments ago she posted a pic on her instagram of her and her boo hugged up and tagged his screename in the caption.

Rita was also recently spotted leaving The Chapel Bar in London with a glass in hand, presumably celebrating her new life. The always-stylish party girl wore a fitted skirt paired with a varsity and of course her signature red lip.

VIDEO: BEHIND THE SCENES: Rita Ora & Tinie Tempah On The Set Of “R.I.P.”

The songstress has a funky outgoing style and Rob, former Dancing With The Stars contestant, seems so low key. Do you think these two make a good couple?

Catch Rita and her instagram flick in the accompanying gallery!



