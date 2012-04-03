Kim Kardashian Shoots A Music Video With Her Family (PHOTOS)

I am a self-taught journalist who overcame insurmountable odds to become a prominent voice in entertainment.

Kim Kardashian was the picture of relaxation with her hair in a braid as she arrived back in Miami following a short vacation to the Dominican Republic.

PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian and Kendall Have Matching Hair

The reality show queen was down frolicking in the sunshine with her family, but it was still business as usual.

Kim tweeted:

“You better believe the whole family shot a new music video while in the Dominican!!! Its our new family tradition! Can’t wait to share it soon”

Is Kim getting back into music? It does run in the family.

PHOTOS: Khloe Cooks For Lamar Nude!

We cannot forget Kris Jenner’s video “I Love My Friends” and then there was Kim’s song “Jam (Turn It Up)” she had with The-Dream. Could we call it a musical comeback?