Cissy Houston Devastated: My Daughter Is No Druggie! (DETAILS)

Whitney Houston‘s final autopsy report has been released and let’s just say – only God can judge her now!

The report was filled with information that devastated her mother Cissy Houston.

TMZ reports:

Cissy cried hysterically when she first heard about the Coroner’s findings — that white powder (which we know tested positive for cocaine), a drug spoon and other trappings of drug use were found in the hotel room.

The mother of the pop superstar doesn’t want her daughter to be remembered as a drug addict, but rather as a beautiful songstress who sang iconic hits like “I Will Always Love You” and “I’m Your Baby Tonight.” However, Cissy does have a favorite performance that she wishes would be the foundation of her daughter’s legacy.

Cissy singled out Whitney’s performance of the National Anthem at the 1991 Super Bowl, saying, “This is the type of thing people should remember Whitney for.” Cissy added, “No one’s perfect. Only the Lord can judge.”

Whitney passed away at the age of 48 last month from an “accidental drowning.” What will be your final memory of Whitney Houston?

SOURCE: TMZ

