Drake & Rihanna “Take Care” (NEW VIDEO)

It took him long enough, but Drake finally released the video for “Take Care” his standout collaboration with Rihanna.

In the past, Drake has been involved with videos that told some kind of story (“Find Your Love” being a perfect example.)

And considering that the song “Take Care” has a somewhat clear narrative (the up-and-downs of a relationship) we thought that the video would have some kind of storyline.

Instead, we get a cryptic, unique video that contains a lot of different images, which includes various animals, fire and Rihanna and Drake getting closer than we have seen them before.

It’s different but it’s also dope and visually pleasing.

Check it out above and let us know what you think!

