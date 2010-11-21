Jennifer Lopez’ Son Max Rocks Gucci Down To The Socks (PHOTOS)

Jennifer Lopez attended the launch of the Gucci Children’s Collection in Beverly Hills, California on Saturday. The recording artist will also be starring in a special advertising campaign dedicated to the launch of the clothing line and highlighting Gucci’s donation to UNICEF’s ‘School for Africa’ Initiative. Gucci made a one million dollar donation to UNICEF’s ‘‘Schools for Africa’ initiative in Malawi and Mozambique to mark the company’s long-term commitment to UNICEF’s work for children and celebrate the launch of Gucci’s children’s collection. Lopez wore two different Gucci dresses during the mid-day event and brought along her son who was decked out head to toe in Gucci. We wish we could do that.

Jennifer Lopez and her son attended the launch of the Gucci Children’s Collection in Beverly Hills, California on Saturday.

