Magic Johnson On Trayvon Martin: "I Hope That Justice Is Served" (VIDEO)

The new owner of the L.A. Dodgers and NBA Hall of Fame basketball player Magic Johnson is praising current NBA players for their support of Trayvon Martin.

Speaking to CNN, Magic applauded many of the NBA players who have shown support for Trayvon and his family. He said:

“I’m glad the NBA players did something…here in America we’re still dealing with situations like this…a lot of us have sons who wear hoodies and their hats turned backwards and they’re not doing anything wrong it’s just the fashion of today and it can happen to any of our sons and that’s what he NBA players are thinking.”

As for the outcome Magic simply said, “I hope that justice is served.”

Watch as Magic discusses Trayvon Martin and the NBA players who support his movement.

