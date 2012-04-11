Whitney Houston’s 911 Tapes RELEASED! (AUDIO)

Whitney Houston isn’t resting in peace just yet. The 911 tapes from the night of the iconic singer’s death have just surfaced.

According to TMZ, the 911 call was placed moments after Whitney‘s body was discovered in a bathtub at the Beverly Hilton hotel in February.

As reported by TMZ:

As we previously reported, Whitney’s official cause of death is listed as “accidental drowning” — but heart disease and cocaine use were contributing factors. According to the final autopsy report, Whitney may have overdosed. According to the L.A. County Coroner, Whitney’s chronic use of the drug caused a narrowing of her arteries, which resulted in a cardiac event before her death.

SOURCE: TMZ

