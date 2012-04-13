Scarlett Johansson Is Still Paranoid After Nude Pictures Leaked (DETAILS)

I am a self-taught journalist who overcame insurmountable odds to become a prominent voice in entertainment.

It’s been a wild year and a half for Scarlett Johansson. Some might even call it scandalous.

The Avengers actress went through a divorce with Ryan Reynolds, and had her private nude pictures intended for Ryan leaked on the internet.

It was a lot for her to deal with, and now she’s opening up about it all in the latest issue of Vogue Magazine:

On the leaked pictures she reveals:

“It wasn’t just me,” Johansson says. “It was others. I don’t want to be a victim and say, ‘Oh, well’ and just hide my head in shame. Somebody stole something from me. . . . It’s sick. I don’t want people like that to slide.” The incident clearly still rattles her. “When all those photos came out, of course I go out to dinner and think, Goddamn it, these people have all seen my. . . .” Johansson’s voice trails off. “That’s terrible. You know what I mean? You can’t not think that. Even if they haven’t, you’re paranoid. “I don’t want pity,” she says.

She also goes on to speak about her divorce:

“It was horrible,” she says. “Of course it’s horrible. It was devastating. It really throws you. You think that your life is going to be one way, and then, for various reasons or whatever, it doesn’t work out. “This was something I never thought I would be doing,” she continues. “And there’s no way to navigate it. Nobody can give you the right answer. It’s never anything you want to hear. It’s a very lonely thing. It’s like the loneliest thing you’ll ever do, in some way.”

Stay strong, Scarlett! You can pick up Vogue Magazine now to read the entire article.

