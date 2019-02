Kevin Cossom‘s EP Hook vs. Bridge II is finally out, and we couldn’t be more excited!

In honor of KC’s big day, we bring to you “Excuses” the trailer for today’s release – giving us an insight into the visuals of the album.

VIDEO: Kevin Cossom “Overflow”

Check out “Excuses” above and don’t forget to download HvBII today, exclusively at DatPiff.com!

Also On Global Grind: