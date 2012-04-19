BEHIND THE SCENES: Rihanna's All About Footwork In "Where Have You Been" (VIDEO)

Rihanna’s putting her dance moves to the test on the set of her new video “Where Have You Been.”

The Talk That Talk singer has been teasing her fans with still photos from her upcoming video, but RiRi’s upped the ante with a making of video.

Rihanna enlists the help of famed choreographer Hi-Hat to create the perfect choreography for the dance track. Inspired by Caribbean dances, Rihanna will be winding and putting her footwork skills to the test.

Rihanna’s “Where Have You Been” doesn’t have an official release date, but with more teasers hitting the ‘net, official visuals should be dropping soon!

Check out the making of the video part one above.

