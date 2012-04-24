Welcome back to the Cool Table. If you have been here before you know that I love having you guys with me and showing you all of the cool things that I came across this week. Like every week, I have a bunch of things in store for you that I absolutely love.

Tuesdays At The Cool Table With Cool Table Jay (Buyers’ Guide 20)

My favorite item this week is the customized bag by Bottega Veneta. Bottega has begun to personalize bags, wallets, belts and just about anything else with their signature woven pattern. Normally I wouldn’t expect to see a Bottega bag personalized because of the woven leather, but it looked so good when I saw it in person that I would love to see one with my initials on it. Which is why I mocked up one with the CTJ initials on it.

Another favorite of mine is the Kaws x Medicom Bearbrick for the 6th anniversary of Original Fake. As many of you know, KAWS is my favorite artist, so I’d probably like anything that he puts out. But being that I like vinyl toys and the Chompers motif by KAWS, it makes sense that this is one of my favorites. The other cool thing is that this is a 1,000 percent Bearbrick, which is about 2.5 feet tall and would be a great addition to my apartment.

You can take a look at both of these items and everything else that I came across this week in the gallery above. Take a look and let me know what you think. Enjoy!