Deadmau5 & Other Cross-Over Electronic Artists

Just a few months ago, Deadmau5 wasn’t doing so great. He canceled a number of summer tour dates, a result of an onstage collapse. Not to be deterred, the Canadian dance floor filler (aka Joel Zimmerman) unleashed his first full-length artist album today, 4×4=12.

If you took notice to the dance-seizure-inducing cube station, out of which came choppy beats, during the VMA’s, then you spotted the giant mouse head stationed behind it. That’s Deadmau5.

That was just one of his undertakings to insert himself into the mainstream. He’s also played the Winter Olympics and started a riot outside of an Apple store. Our kind of guy.

He’s the latest addition to electronic artistry, which reaches the ears of a large and diverse audience. Read on to check out the other artists that have accomplished this spaced out mission.

Listen to a song off the new record below.