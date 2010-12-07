Deadmau5 & Other Cross-Over Electronic Artists

Just a few months ago, Deadmau5 wasn’t doing so great. He canceled a number of summer tour dates, a result of an onstage collapse. Not to be deterred, the Canadian dance floor filler (aka Joel Zimmerman) unleashed his first full-length artist album today, 4×4=12.
If you took notice to the dance-seizure-inducing cube station, out of which came choppy beats, during the VMA’s, then you spotted the giant mouse head stationed behind it. That’s Deadmau5.
That was just one of his undertakings to insert himself into the mainstream. He’s also played the Winter Olympics and started a riot outside of an Apple store. Our kind of guy.
He’s the latest addition to electronic artistry, which reaches the ears of a large and diverse audience. Read on to check out the other artists that have accomplished this spaced out mission.
Listen to a song off the new record below.
[pagebreak]
[pagebreak]
[pagebreak]
Vegas, the Crystal Methods 1st studio album, is one of the best electronic albums ever constructed and we can even say one of the best albums across all genres. ‘Busy Child’ and ‘Keep Hope Alive’ are still some of most sampled songs for movies and commercials.
X Games 3D: The Movie, released in August, included a number of Crystal Method songs and remixes, including ‘Drown in the Now’ and ‘Now Is the Time’.
[pagebreak]
Four Tet has performed remixes for a number of artists including Aphex Twin, Anti-Pop Consortium, Bonobo, Beth Orton, Explosions in the Sky, Super Furry Animals, Thom Yorke, Radiohead, Manic Street Preachers, Matthew Dear, Sia, Nathan Fake, Bloc Party, Andrew Bird, Kings of Convenience, Battles, Juana Molina, Tegan & Sara, Badly Drawn Boy, The xx and Black Sabbath.
If you haven’t heard him from any of those remixes you probably caught him in Quantum of Solace
[pagebreak]
LCD Soundsystem has released thre