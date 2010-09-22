NEW MUSIC: Nicki Minaj ‘Right Through Me’

Nicki Minaj has made a name for herself on the basis of her over-the-top persona, wacky character changes and cartoonish delivery. On ‘Right Through Me,’ the latest leak from her upcoming debut album Pink Friday, Minaj abandons all of that and delivers her most honest, pretense-less performance yet (besides ‘Autobiography’).

Produced by Drew Money, the song sees Minaj speaking on her relationship woes, singing ‘You see right through me/How do you do that sh*t?’. This is the kind of song that is really going to resonate with Minaj’s female fanbase, and it’s sure to be inescapable in the coming months.

