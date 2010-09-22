CLOSE
Home

NEW MUSIC: Nicki Minaj ‘Right Through Me’

Leave a comment

Nicki Minaj  has made a name for herself on the basis of her over-the-top persona, wacky character changes and cartoonish delivery. On ‘Right Through Me,’ the latest leak from her upcoming debut album Pink Friday, Minaj abandons all of that and delivers her most honest, pretense-less performance yet (besides ‘Autobiography’).

Nicki Minaj, New Music, Right Through Me

Produced by Drew Money, the song sees Minaj speaking on her relationship woes, singing ‘You see right through me/How do you do that sh*t?’. This is the kind of song that is really going to resonate with Minaj’s female fanbase, and it’s sure to be inescapable in the coming months.

NEXT PAGE: LISTEN TO ‘RIGHT THROUGH ME.’

[pagebreak]

Dr Dre , Frank Ocean , Hubert Duprat , Olivia Munn , Teyana Taylor , tornadoes

Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
12 photos
comments – add yours
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close