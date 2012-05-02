Repeat Offenders! Musicians Busted For The Sticky Icky (LIST)

For the second time in 10 days, Pittsburgh rapper Wiz Khalifa was ticketed for weed possession after his concert in Winston-Salem, N.C. last night.

N.C. po-po found 11.39 grams of the sticky after searching Wiz and his tour bus; he was later cited and released, but is required to appear in court at a later date.

Wiz has joined the club of repeat offenders club when it comes to marijuana possession; the reigning champs who hold the crown are country legend Willie Nelson and West Coast king Snoop Doggy Dog.

Wiz, Snoop and Willie wear their marijuana leaf as a badge of honor and they aren’t shy when it comes to sparking up the ganja. They’ve been stopped and searched at countless checkpoints for marijuana while touring the country and they don’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

Let’s take a look at some other repeat offenders when it comes to the mauie wowie.