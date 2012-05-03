An Inspiration! Eric LeGrand Signs To NFL Team Despite Being Paralyzed (VIDEO)

An inspiration to all, Rutgers University’s Eric LeGrand is taking his talents to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – even though the defensive tackle is paralyzed from the neck down.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and coach Greg Schiano, LeGrand’s coach at Rutgers, announced yesterday that they have signed LeGrand as a free agent.

LeGrand told the Star Ledger:

“I had no idea, no idea this was going to happen. Honestly, it’s amazing. It is. It really is.”

LeGrand said he found out about the move in a call with Schiano on Tuesday, after his mother, Karen, had been told Monday night.

LeGrand has the final spot on the Bucs’ roster and, since his college No. 52 is available, he will get that with the NFL team. Tampa Bay is planning to ship a jersey, helmet and contract to LeGrand later this week.

Schiano said in a statement released by Rutgers and the Buccaneers:

“Leading up to the draft, I couldn’t help but think that this should’ve been Eric’s draft class. This small gesture is the least we could do to recognize his character, spirit, and perseverance. The way Eric lives his life epitomizes what we are looking for in Buccaneer Men.”

LeGrand suffered fractures of two vertebrae and a serious spinal cord injury that left him paralyzed during a game against Army on Oct. 16, 2010.

Prior to his injury, LeGrand played in 31 games, recording 60 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and three fumble recoveries.

LeGrand’s story is filled with courage and determination, as he landed on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s 2011 year-end issue, and his story was voted the magazine’s Moment of the Year.

LeGrand said that the gesture by Schiano to sign him made his NFL dream come true:

“Tuesday he called me around 1 o’clock and presented me with the whole thing. I said ‘Are you serious? You really want to use this (the final roster spot) on me?’ He said it’s the least we can do. I was like, ‘I don’t even know what to say to you right now, coach. This is amazing. Thank you.’ It’s something I always dreamed about. I always wanted to go to the NFL and retire and become a sportscaster. Dreams do come true if you really believe.”

Able to resume his studies via video conference calls, LeGrand expects to graduate next fall with a degree in labor studies. He has since served on Rutgers’ radio football broadcasts and is working on a book. IMG has signed him to help LeGrand with his broadcasting career.

