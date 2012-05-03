Justin Bieber Spits Game To A Selena Gomez Look-Alike In New “Boyfriend” Teaser (VIDEO)

Beliebers, brace yourself.

VIDEO: SNEAK PEEK: Justin Bieber “Boyfriend”

We are only a day away from the premiere of the “Boyfriend” video, Justin Bieber’s first single off his sophomore album, Believe. We have already seen various short teasers for the video, but here is a first look of what the beginning of the video will actually look like.

We only see around 30 seconds, but in that time we see Bieber on the roof of a building being surrounded by a bunch of cars and dancers. Even though all of this is happening around him, Justin only has his mind on one girl (who looks uncannily like Selena Gomez.)

VIDEO: Justin Bieber Channels Michael Jackson In New “Boyfriend” Teaser

The first few moments of the video are very different from the glimpses we have seen before. On the first two teasers, we saw cryptic images of Bieber drowning in some water and him watching a fire burn in a forest.

In the second teaser, we saw Bieber channeling Michael Jackson as he danced in front of a large moon.

Where is the pop superstar taking this video? We’ll find out in one day.

In the meantime, check out the newest sneak peek above and watch a clip of Bieber talking to MTV about the video down below.

SOURCE: MTV

