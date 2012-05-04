Floyd Mayweather Spends Millions To Beat Boxers Up! (PHOTOS)

Floyd Mayweather, also known as Money Mayweather, is set to throw a few punches in the ring tomorrow night against Miguel Cotto.

Celebs & Politicians That Owe Uncle Sam That Cheddar

Floyd, who is looking to improve his career record to 43-0, will be making a reported $32 million dollars just for stepping into the ring! That’s not including ticket sales, his Pay-Per-View cut, and even merchandise sold. His opponent, Cotto, will be raking in a fourth of that: $8 million.

LIST: 10 Celebs Who DGAF

Sheesh! Now we know why he’s self-named “Money!”

Check out Instagram photos of the flashy boxer in the featured gallery.