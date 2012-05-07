Kris Jenner Defends Her Facelift & Fires Back At Lawsuit! (DETAILS)

We all know Kris Jenner is the tough mama bear of her Kardashian klan, but this time she’s not forced to stick up for her daughters; she’s speaking out on her own behalf! Kris fired back at B&P Cosmetics after they sued her, claiming her facelift was hurting the reputation of the company.

Jenner was the celebrity spokeswoman for one of their products “Beautiful Eyes In A Bag.”

She insists that the facelift did not affect her eyes and she could continue being the spokeswoman for the product.

Jenner has filed a countersuit and believes that B&P is only publicizing the facelift so they can back out of their contract.

She is asking for the right to keep the money from the advance that the company gave her and to be reimbursed for legal fees and damages.

Either way, Kris is not one to back down from a challenge. Stay tuned!