COLOR ME CHIC! Inside The Kate Moss Coloring Book (PHOTOS)

This is not just any coloring book! This is a Kate Moss coloring book.

It is probably the most chic coloring book you will ever have the pleasure of coloring!

The coloring book was created by Mel Simone Elliott and is available now via Shopbop for $15.

It features various famous photos of Kate Moss from fashion and editorial spreads throughout the years that can be colored in any way you like. Have you ever wondered what Kate would look like as an African American or even an Avatar? Well you can color Kate like one to find out!

Take a look at a few of the pictures that you or your fashionable grade schooler can have fun coloring from the Kate Moss coloring book in the gallery above!