John Travolta’s Sex Accuser Gets Dropped By His Legal Team! (DETAILS)

It’s not looking too good for John Travolta’s sex accuser.

The Texan man, who has filed the charges against the beloved actor under the name John Doe #1, has been dropped by his legal team like a hot potato.

“John Doe’s” legal team appropriately quit on him on the same day the accuser admitted he was wrong about the date of the alleged attack.

Radar Online reports:

“The Texas man who filed the lawsuit as John Doe #1 hired Los Angeles lawyer Okorie Okorocha to represent him but in a stunning turn of events, Okorocha is no longer handling his case.”

A source tells the website:

“Okorocha did not feel he could represent John Doe #1 going forward anymore and recommend him finding another lawyer,”

Besides denying the allegations, the actor’s lawyer also proved he was in NYC on the date the accuser says the assault took place.

In other Travolta news, he has also been accused of being banned from the Peninsula Hotel spa in NYC for having “creepy” run-ins with the male employees during the early 2000’s.

But the actor’s attorney dismissed those allegations as well, claiming that his client was at the hotel’s famous rooftop spa as recently as six months ago.

Well it appears the Saturday Night Fever star has a strong team behind him. Hopefully, if he is indeed innocent, all of this will all go away soon.

