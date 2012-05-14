Jay-Z To Host “Made In America” Festival In Philadelphia (DETAILS)

The questions about Jay-Z’s cryptic video have finally been answered.

This past Friday, Jay-Z released a video entitled “Made In America,” featuring a montage of concert-goers and town halls with “H.A.M.” ringing in the background.

With no message attached, no one knew what Jay-Z was alluding to or trying to announce, so the world began to guess.

Could it be a sneak peek to a forthcoming “Made In America” video? Or maybe he’s headlining a concert this summer entitled “Made In America?”

No one could put their finger on it, but now, we have all the answers.

Jay-Z will be organizing Philadelphia’s Budweiser “Made In America” Music Festival on Labor Day Weekend.

Expected to headline the event, Jay will round up 28 acts of all different music genres for a two-day concert series September 1-2 held at Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park.

Accompanied by Philly rapper Freeway on stage, Jay-Z announced that 70 percent of the lineup in confirmed, but did not announce specifically who those artists are.

During the press conference, Jay-Z was asked about Beyonce’s first Mother’s Day and he joyfully replied:

“Amazing! I can just imagine that sort of feeling. It was pretty good for her.”

Portions of the proceeds will be donated to the greater area of Philadelphia’s United Way.

Tickets will be available on LiveNation on Wednesday, May 23.